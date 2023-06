Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 299 North Federal Operations d/b/a The Dalmar Fort Lauderdale and TK Elevator Corp. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Injury Firm on behalf of Lisa Calisti, who was allegedly injured by closing elevator doors. The case is 0:23-cv-61187, Calisti v. 299 North Federal Master LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Calisti

defendants

299 North Federal Master, LLC

299 North Federal Operations, LLC

TK Elevator Corporation

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims