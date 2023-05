News From Law.com

Slow and steady doesn't always win the race, but there's no doubt, it was a winner in 2022. The 11 California-founded firms on this year's Am Law Second Hundred outperformed their Am Law 100 counterparts on revenue and profits last year, as many of smaller firms benefited from a more conservative growth strategy, a more stabilized midmarket transactional environment, and more litigation and trial work.

Legal Services

May 23, 2023, 2:41 PM

