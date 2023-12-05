Californias Draft AI Rules Offer Protections for Consumers, ...

News From Law.com

California privacy regulators will meet this week to review proposed rules that could, once again, put the Golden State on the leading edge of reining in a fast-developing technology. This time the target is generative artificial intelligence. The California Privacy Protection Agency on Nov. 27 released 17 pages of draft AI regulations. While each page contains a bold-ink header alerting readers that the provisions are meant only to spur discussion and are not part of official rule-making, they offer clear insight about where agency board members are looking to place guardrails.

December 05, 2023, 7:41 PM

nature of claim: /