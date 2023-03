News From Law.com

California's COVID-19 state of emergency might've ended last month, but the virus is still causing a bit of disruption at the state's high court. Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, the California Supreme Court announced Thursday. The court said Guerrero is "fully vaccinated" and exhibiting mild symptoms.

California

March 31, 2023, 4:07 PM

