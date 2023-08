News From Law.com

California-founded litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes, which moved into the Texas market in July with an office in Houston, will launch an office in San Antonio on Sept. 1 with three lawyers from San Antonio litigation boutique Lindow Stephens Schultz. Amanda James will serve as managing partner of the San Antonio office and Stephen Haynes joins as a complex trial partner, along with associate Sarah Lux.

August 22, 2023, 4:47 PM

