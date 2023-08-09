California Trial Boutique Launches Austin Office With DLA Pi...

News From Law.com

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg, a California-based trial boutique, has opened an office in Austin, led by Amy Ruhland, who left DLA Piper along with counsel Ryan Sullivan and associate Abigail Griffith, as out-of-state firms continue to move into the Texas market.The team joined Reichman Jorgensen in July, but the firm just announced the launch of its fifth office on Tuesday. The three former DLA lawyers join associate Taylor Mauze, who was working for the firm in Austin since April 2021.

Legal Services

August 09, 2023, 9:47 AM

