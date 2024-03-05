California Supreme Court Wrestles With COVID Insurance Cover...

News From Law.com

California Supreme Court justices on Tuesday repeatedly pressed counsel for a concert production company to explain how the COVID-19 virus directly caused property damage covered by its insurance policy. During oral arguments in a case closely watched by insurers, retailers and even professional sports teams, the justices appeared unpersuaded by arguments that the pandemic spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting stay-at-home orders that shuttered venues temporarily were comparable to mold, asbestos or water damage.

California

March 05, 2024, 4:43 PM

nature of claim: /