California Supreme Court Wont Take Up UC Law SFs Anti-SLAPP ...

News From Law.com

A legal challenge seeking to require the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco to return to its prior name can move forward after a California Supreme Court ruling. The state's high court declined to review an appeal from the law school, formerly named UC Hastings College of Law in honor of California's first chief justice, Serranus Hastings. The school's counsel from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher sought to throw out the lawsuit on the grounds that it violated the college's protected speech under California's anti-SLAPP statute.

California

October 02, 2023, 6:06 PM

nature of claim: /