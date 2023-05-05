California Supreme Court to Weigh Future of PAGA | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

Almost 11 months after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked out part of a key California workplace arbitration precedent with its ruling in Viking River Cruises v. Moriana, the Golden State's high court next week will weigh in on the future of a landmark employment law. California's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in Adolph v. Uber Technologies Inc. as part of a marathon, nine-case calendar. At issue is whether employees who must arbitrate their own workplace claims brought under the Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, still have standing to sue on behalf of their co-workers.

May 05, 2023

