California's Supreme Court will consider whether taxpayers can sue state trial courts that fail to adjudicate criminal cases in a timely fashion. The high court justices on Wednesday agreed to hear Raju v. Superior Court, a case originally filed in 2021 by San Francisco Public Defender Manohar Raju and four taxpayers, including two mothers of sons who were being held in jail with no prospects for speedy trials.

September 13, 2023, 8:50 PM

