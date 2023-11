News From Law.com

California's Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether an anti-tax initiative should appear on the November ballot. The justices voted unanimously to order business groups behind the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.to explain why the court should not grant a petition by Gov Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled Legislature to spike the measure.

California

November 29, 2023, 9:38 PM

nature of claim: /