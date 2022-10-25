California Supreme Court OKs New Client Trust Account Requir...

News From Law.com

California lawyers who handle client trust accounts will soon have new reporting requirements under rule changes announced Tuesday by the state Supreme Court. The new requirements were prompted by investigations into Tom Girardi, the disbarred trial lawyer who is accused of improperly shifting and misspending client money held under his control. Under the new program, every licensed California attorney must report to the bar if they are responsible for managing a client trust account.

California

October 25, 2022, 8:57 PM