Courts have no "bright line rule" that signals when they should sever unconscionable terms from an employment arbitration agreement and let the remaining contract survive or simply toss the pact altogether, the California Supreme Court held Monday. Instead, a judge must use a "qualitative" process that relies on more than just tallying the number of unenforceable provisions to reach an answer, Associate Justice Carol Corrigan wrote for the unanimous high court.

California

July 15, 2024, 6:53 PM