California Supreme Court Adopts Lawyer Snitch Rule | Law.com...

Starting Aug. 1, California lawyers will have an ethical duty to report their colleagues' wrongdoing under a professional conduct rule enacted by the state Supreme Court and announced Thursday. The justices unanimously approved a new California Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3, which will require attorneys to alert the state bar or a court "when the lawyer knows of credible evidence that another lawyer has committed a criminal act or has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or reckless or intentional misrepresentation or misappropriation of funds or property that raises a substantial question as to that lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer in other respects."

