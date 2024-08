News From Law.com

California's state judges will receive a modest pay raise this year thanks to the Legislature's approval of new contract terms with other state employees. Lawmakers this week passed budget-related legislation that, if signed by the governor as expected, will boost judges' and justices' salaries by 2.6% over what they earned last year, according to Senate Budget Committee chair Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

California

August 29, 2024, 7:28 PM