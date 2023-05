News From Law.com

A California state bar committee will take up the hot-button issue of artificial intelligence and make recommendations this fall for regulating its use in the legal profession. Ruben Duran, chair of the bar's board of trustees, formally asked the Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct, better known as COPRAC, to draft guidance for lawyers or potentially an advisory opinion by November.

