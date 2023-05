Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Sanmina, a provider of electronic manufacturing services, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute. The case is 2:23-cv-03562, California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute v. Sanmina Corporation et al.

Technology

May 10, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute

defendants

Sanmina Corporation

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP

Gordon Rees Sccully Mansukhani LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations