Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life and Health Insurance Co. and Sage Software Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Office of Johnathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute. The case is 2:23-cv-05233, California Spine And Neurosurgery Institute v. Sage Software, Inc.

Health & Life Insurance

June 30, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

California Spine And Neurosurgery Institute

defendants

Aetna Life and Health Insurance Co.

Does 1-10

Sage Software, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations