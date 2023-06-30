Lawyers at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life and Health Insurance Co. and Sage Software Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Office of Johnathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute. The case is 2:23-cv-05233, California Spine And Neurosurgery Institute v. Sage Software, Inc.
Health & Life Insurance
June 30, 2023, 8:13 PM