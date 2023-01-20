Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saltzman & Johnson on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Operating Engineers Health and Welfare Trust Fund and Anthem Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of the California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute. The case is 2:23-cv-00444, California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute v. Operating Engineers Health and Welfare Trust Fund et al.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 1:57 PM