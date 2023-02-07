New Suit

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was hit with a complaint Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of California Spine and Neurosurgery Institute, accuses the defendant of underpaying out-of-network providers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00894, California Spine And Neurosurgery Institute v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

February 07, 2023, 4:55 AM