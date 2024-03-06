California Roundup Case Dismissed Midtrial, Monsanto Declare...

Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers on Tuesday voluntarily dismissed a Roundup case in California on the third day of trial in Sonoma County Superior Court. Plaintiffs Michael and Bobbie Meyer had sued Monsanto, which declared a win, calling the dismissal the latest of "three consecutive victories at trial." Juries in Arkansas handed Monsanto a defense verdict on March 1, and a Philadelphia jury did the same on Tuesday. A Delaware judge declared a mistrial in another Roundup trial after jurors were deadlocked.

Agriculture

March 06, 2024, 1:52 PM

