Massumi + Consoli, a California-based boutique that handles complex mid-market private equity and M&A work, has launched an office in Dallas led by firm co-founder Anthony "Tony" Consoli, who has moved to Dallas, as the firm eyes opportunity in financial centers across the country.

November 17, 2023, 2:06 PM

