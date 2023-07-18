California Jury Hits J&J With $28.8M Verdict in Rare Talc Tr...

Breaking News From Law.com

A jury in Oakland, California, awarded $28.8 million to a 24-year-old man who alleged Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused his mesothelioma. The talc case is a rare trial allowed to proceed despite an automatic stay on talc lawsuits going before jurors during the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management. The jury found Johnson & Johnson 100% liable for Anthony Hernandez Valadez's illness, despite other defendants—LTL, Safeway and Target—in the case.

July 18, 2023, 7:21 PM

