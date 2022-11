News From Law.com

A little more than 52% of the 7,164 California bar exam applicants passed the July 2022 test, the state bar announced Thursday evening. The pass rate is marginally lower than the 53% of test takers who passed California's July 2021 bar exam. The test was the second bar exam in California administered in person since the pandemic after tests were temporarily moved online.

California

November 10, 2022, 8:46 PM