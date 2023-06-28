California Judiciary Fares Well in New State Budget | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom late Tuesday signed the Legislature's proposed 2023-34 budget, a spending plan that allocates $5.2 billion to the judiciary and largely maintains funding for the branch despite a $31.5 billion statewide deficit. The budget, which covers the fiscal year starting Saturday, includes an additional $74 million for trial courts, a 3% raise meant to help offset rising costs due to inflation. Lawmakers also supplied millions of dollars more to backfill funding lost to declining civil and criminal fees and to prevent case-processing delays in trial court.

