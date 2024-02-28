California Judge Reduces $332M Roundup Verdict to $28M | Law...

News From Law.com

A California judge upheld an Oct. 31 Roundup verdict, but reduced the $332 million in damages to $28 million. San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright, on Monday, found that there was "ample evidence of Monsanto engaging in highly reprehensible conduct," but found the $325 million in punitive damages to be unconstitutional. The decision came one day before a Philadelphia judge upheld an Oct. 27 Roundup verdict, including the entire $175 million damages.

