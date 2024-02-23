California Judge Halts Litigation Over 23andMe Data Breach |...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in California granted 23andMe's request to stay the lawsuits brought over its data breach, despite concerns raised by some plaintiffs lawyers that doing so would allow more privacy violations to continue. Attorney Eli Wade-Scott flagged 23andMe's plan to sell its users' genetic data to third parties, such as pharmaceutical companies, but U.S. District Judge Edward Chen cited the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's March 28 hearing on whether to send the cases to his courtroom.

Cybersecurity

February 23, 2024, 8:09 AM

nature of claim: /