Apple Inc. is entitled to attorney fees in the antitrust litigation brought by game developer Epic Games Inc. after an appeals court ruling Monday held that the game developer failed to prove the tech giant was a monopolist. A majority opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district court judgment that the Fortnite maker failed to prove its state and federal antitrust claims against Apple after a May 2021 bench trial.

Gaming & Esports

April 24, 2023, 2:48 PM

