New Suit - Securities Class Action

Generac, a manufacturer of backup power generators, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Ademi LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about a defective component in Generac's solar power products. According to the complaint, Generac's largest sales partner, Power Home Solar LLC d/b/a Pink Energy, was forced to declare bankruptcy in October 2022 because the product defect exposed Pink Energy to millions of dollars in liability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00081, California Ironworkers Field Pension Trust v. Generac Holdings Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 20, 2023, 3:54 PM