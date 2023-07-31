New Suit - Employment

Jones Day filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court targeting the City of Inglewood over provisions of its healthcare workers minimum wage ordinance. The suit, brought on behalf of the California Hospital Association, argues that the ordinance is unconstitutional, as it blocks employers from reducing staff, changing shift schedules or adjusting compensation and benefits. The case is 2:23-cv-06187, California Hospital Association v. City of Inglewood.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 8:34 PM

California Hospital Association

Jones Day

City of Inglewood

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches