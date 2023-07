News From Law.com

Employees can still sue over Labor Code violations on behalf of co-workers even when their own claims go to arbitration, the California Supreme Court held in a much-awaited opinion issued Monday. The unanimous opinion in Adolph v. Uber Technologies Inc., authored by Justice Goodwin Liu, bolstered California's Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court limited the landmark workplace law's reach.

California

July 17, 2023, 4:15 PM

nature of claim: /