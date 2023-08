News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday once again turned to public defenders and prosecutors as he appointed his latest round of trial court judges. Six of the 10 appointees have experience with clients in the justice system, a common trait among Newsom's recent selection. Two more are attorneys in state and local government. All 10 are Democrats.

August 18, 2023, 6:34 PM

