Gov. Gavin Newsom chose 17 new trial court judges on Friday as he continues to attack a vacancy rate in the superior courts that climbed higher than 8% late last year. One-third of the new judges have experience as public defenders. All but two are registered Democrats. One is a Superior Court judge who will be taking the bench in a new county.

California

July 31, 2023, 9:24 AM

