California GC Compensation Roars Back Following COVID-Fueled...

News From Law.com

The 20 highest-paid general counsel in California received cash compensation averaging $2.77 million last year, up 28% from the prior year, when pandemic-driven temporary pay cuts dragged down compensation. Former Walt Disney Co. GC Alan Braverman exemplified that trend. He returned to the top spot in the rankings, with $8.8 million in cash compensation in 2021, after plummeting to 73rd place in 2020, a downturn spurred by a 30% drop in his base pay and forgoing a bonus.

Legal Services

October 14, 2022, 9:48 AM