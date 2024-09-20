California Federal Judge to Hear Arguments in Healthcare Cli...

News From Law.com

A hearing in a case litigating the blocked expansion of a nonprofit healthcare organization in Santa Ana has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23 before U.S. District Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California. The complaint alleged that Santa Ana's city council unlawfully discriminated against a protected class (nonprofit entities) by passing an eleventh-hour "urgency ordinance" in December 2022, which prevented non-profit healthcare offices from building in the city's "professional zoning district" unless they acquired a prohibitively restrictive discretionary permit.

Health Care

September 20, 2024, 6:32 PM