An Orange County appellate court on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit that alleges California is not doing enough to spot and stop illegal cannabis transactions. A unanimous three-justice panel of the Fourth District Court of Appeal said Santa Ana dispensary licensee HNHPC Inc. should be allowed to seek injunctive relief forcing the Department of Cannabis Control to launch a statutorily required track-and-trace system that flags potentially illegal activity.

August 02, 2023, 6:45 PM

