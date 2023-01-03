California Extends Provisional Licensing for 3 Years | Law.c...

News From Law.com

The California Supreme Court extended a program that allows recent law school graduates to practice law with a provisional license through Dec. 31, 2025. A Supreme Court order, filed on Dec. 23, prolonging the program follows a recommendation offering five extension options from state bar trustees ahead of the program's Dec. 31 expiration date. The decision marks the second extension of the program from the court, which broadened its June 1 expiration date by seven months in May.

California

January 03, 2023, 7:01 PM