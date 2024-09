News From Law.com

The California Department of Justice said it has slapped Robinhood with a $3.9 million penalty after finding that the crypto and stock trading platform did not allow customers access to the cryptocurrency in their wallets, misled customers about the best crypto trade rates, and was not transparent about who held their assets. The company agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations.

Cryptocurrency

September 05, 2024, 8:24 AM