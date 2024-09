News From Law.com

California courts have led the nation in handling trade secrets cases for the past three years, a new report released today shows. According to data from the 2024 Trade Secret Litigation Report by legal analytics firm Lex Machina, which covers the 2021-2023 period, the Central District of California topped the list of most active districts for trade secret litigation.

September 13, 2024, 8:54 PM