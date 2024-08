News From Law.com

Tushbaby, a California company whose fanny pack-meets-baby carrier product drew viral attention, has filed a slate of lawsuits in an attempt to fend off imitation products being sold online. A complaint filed by Boies Schiller Flexner of Miami in June in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida named several defendants it said were individuals and businesses based in China.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2024, 7:29 PM