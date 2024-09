News From Law.com

Two Texas law firms have joined forces to propose a class action lawsuit against a California-based AI company, alleging it illegally assesses parking fines in lots it operates nationwide. Houston-based The Lanier Law Firm and Dallas-based Vartabedian Hester & Haynes filed a class action petition in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of consumers that have used Metropolis Technologies Inc. parking lots.

