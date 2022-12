New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Earthjustice, seeks to limit emissions of ethylene oxide from commercial sterilizer facilities. The case is 1:22-cv-03724, California Communities Against Toxics et al. v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 14, 2022, 2:08 PM