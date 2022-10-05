New Suit - Environmental

The Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and other environmental organizations filed a lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court targeting the federal government over the regulation of industrial lead smelters. The complaint, filed by Earthjustice, seeks to compel the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review and revise the emission standards for lead smelters, asserting that the status quo has exposed those who live near them to hazardous and cancer-causing air pollutants. The case is 1:22-cv-03005, California Communities Against Toxics et al v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 05, 2022, 1:08 PM