New Suit - Contract

United HealthCare Services was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of the California Brain Institute, which alleges failure to pay for services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06071, California Brain Institute, Inc. v. United HealthCare Services, Inc., et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

California Brain Institute, Inc.

defendants

United HealthCare Services, Inc.,

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract