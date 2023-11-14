California Bar Leaders to Vote on AI Guidance for Attorneys ...

News From Law.com

As courts and attorneys continue to grapple with the expanding use of generative artificial intelligence, leaders of California's state bar this week will consider some of the first-of-its-kind ethics guidance for legal professionals. During its two days of meetings starting Thursday, the bar's board of trustees will receive a five-page report offering "guiding principles" for Golden State lawyers who want to stay in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct when encountering, and perhaps using, AI at work.

California

November 14, 2023, 6:00 PM

