California Appeals Court Weighs Gileads Ballooning and Unpre...

Gilead Sciences Inc., backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, argued before a California appeals court on Wednesday that a 2022 summary judgment ruling would threaten innovation under a novel theory of liability. Lawsuits allege Gilead deliberately delayed a safer HIV medication in order to make profits of its original drug. Holly Boyer, a lawyer for 24,000 plaintiffs who allege the original drug caused kidney and bone injuries, focused on Gilead's conduct, not the drug's defects.

August 30, 2023, 6:41 PM

