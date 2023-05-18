Calif. Bar Exam Fails to Accommodate Test Takers Disabilitie...

News From Law.com

Four law school graduates with disabilities claim the State Bar of California has not provided adequate accommodations for the California bar exam, according to a complaint filed with the Department of Justice. The administrative complaint filed Tuesday claims the bar has engaged in "systemic disability-based discrimination" by failing to comply with the Americans with Disability Act. The bar imposes "unnecessary standards for testing accommodations" and demands analysis of disability out of step with the ADA, according to the filing.

California

May 18, 2023, 6:48 PM

