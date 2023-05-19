New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Aetna, a health care insurance company, and NationsBenefits LLC were hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of millions of patients. The action is backed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Barnow and Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60927, Caliendo v. Nationsbenefits, LLC.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 5:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Lenore Caliendo

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Aetna Inc.

Nationsbenefits, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct