New Suit - Contract Litigation and Trade Secrets

Perkins Coie and other counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of Caliber Home Loans Thursday in Texas Northern District Court alleging tortious interference and misappropriation of trade secrets. The suit targets former Caliber regional vice president Lee Cove for allegedly using confidential information to compel over 100 Caliber employees to resign in service of defendant Cardinal Financial Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02298, Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Cove et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 7:37 PM