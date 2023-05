Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against the on-demand house cleaning and home repair website Handy Technologies to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, accuses Handy Technologies of misclassifying workers as independent contractors. Handy is owned by Angi Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00755, Cali v. Handy Technologies, Inc.

Gig Economy

May 01, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cali

defendants

Handy Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches